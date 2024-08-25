OKC Earns 5-3 Win Over El Paso

Andre Lipcius lined a go-ahead two-run double down the left field line in the eighth inning to push the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 5-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Lipcius' hit with two outs and a full count gave Oklahoma City its first lead of the night. El Paso (16-35/47-49) had built a 3-0 lead earlier in the game. Kevin Plawecki hit a RBI double in the fourth inning for the first run of the night. In the fifth inning, Matthew Batten connected on a two-run home run for a 3-0 advantage. Oklahoma City (26-25/66-60) closed out the game with five unanswered runs. Alan Trejo knocked a RBI double into left field in the fifth inning for OKC's first run of the night. Dalton Rushing belted a solo home run over the tall wall in right field in the sixth inning to cut the lead to one run. OKC then tied the score, 3-3, in the seventh inning when Trejo hit into a double play and a run scored for OKC. After OKC went in front, 5-3, in the eighth inning on Lipcius' two-run double, Michael Petersen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the game for OKC and record his ninth save of the season.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City won the six-game series against El Paso, 5-1, and has now won eight of its last nine games and 11 of its last 13 games overallOKC also won the season series against the Chihuahuas, 10-8, securing a season series victory against El Paso for the first time since 2021 and second time since 2015OKC also improved its overall record to six games above .500 (66-60) for the first time since June 25 (41-35).

- Sunday was OKC's fourth straight game and 61st game of the season decided by two runs or less. OKC is now 30-31 overall in games decided by two runs or less in 2024 and is 19-16 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in games decided by one or two runs this season.

- Sunday was OKC's third last at-bat win of the series as well as the team's 12th last at-bat win of the season overallIt was also OKC's seventh win of the season when trailing after seven innings.

-Dalton Rushing hit his third home run with OKC and his first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as his first two Triple-A home runs came on the road in Las VegasRushing has now reached base in each of his first 18 Triple-A games since joining OKC in early August from Double-A Tulsa and his 18-game on-base streak is the longest active streak by an OKC player.

-With Rushing's solo homer in the sixth inning, OKC has now hit 22 home runs over the last 13 games and has hit at least one homer in 12 of the 13 games during the stretch that started Aug. 11.

-The OKC bullpen held El Paso scoreless and to four hits with five strikeouts over the game's final four innings Connor Brogdon made the third appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC and third of the series. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout, facing four batters and throwing 13 pitches (11 strikes) This is Brogdon's second rehab assignment of the season as he also made two appearances with OKC in May before being shut down. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List with right plantar fasciitis in April and transferred to the 60-day IL May 19Edgardo Henriquez (1-0) was credited with his first Triple-A win, tossing a scoreless eighth inning.

-Andre Lipcius finished the game with a double and two RBI as he extended his season total to a career-best 78 RBI this season.

Next Up: Oklahoma City travels to Round Rock to open a six-game series against the Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

