Texas Rangers RHP Jacob DeGrom Expected to Rehab with Round Rock Express on Tuesday Night

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Sunday morning that World Series Champion, two-time Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star, RHP Jacob deGrom, is expected to make a rehab start Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. DeGrom is slated to take the baseball when the Round Rock Express host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. CT.

The right-hander opened the 2024 season on the Injured List after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 12, 2023. The 36-year-old is entering his second season with the Texas Rangers after signing a five-year free agent contract on December 2, 2022. In his six starts last year for Texas prior to his injury, he posted a 2.67 ERA (9 ER/30.1 IP) with only four walks and 45 strikeouts.

He is a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner with the New York Mets (2018-19) and owns the third-lowest ERA in the Expansion Era (since 1961) among pitchers with at least 200 starts. He is a four-time All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) and he was named N.L. Rookie of the Year in 2014. He is one of just three pitchers in baseball history to win multiple Cy Young Awards and a Rookie of the Year Award.

The Deland, Florida native played collegiate baseball at Stetson University and was a ninth-round selection by the Mets in the 2010 MLB Draft. This will be his second rehab outing after tossing 2.0 innings with one earned run on two hits and three strikeouts for Double-A Frisco on August 22.

