Bees Erupt for 14 Runs, Secure Split against Express

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees slugged their way past the Round Rock Express for the series finale at Smith's Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, racking up 20 hits to put together a dominating 14-4 victory.

The Bees lineup was untouchable as seven different Bees recorded multi-hit performances. Gustavo Campero led the club with a four-hit game, racking up two doubles, singles, stolen bases, and RBI. It's the first career Triple-A four-hit performance for Gustavo and his third of the season. Bryce Teodosio and Willie Calhoun each added three-hit games as Teodosio nabbed a pair of stolen bases for 35 on the season to mark a franchise record 22 consecutive attempts without being caught while tying third place in most stolen-bases in a single season through 2004 records.

It was an offensive clinic for the home club in the final meeting of the season against the Express, using explosive frames of five and six runs to derail the Express and force a series split. Round Rock scratched across the first run of the game in the first frame as Blaine Crim blasted a solo home run to left field for his 14th big fly of the season. The Bees responded in the third inning with four consecutive two-out knocks to drive in three runs. Campero got things started with a single before stealing second base, setting up Chad Wallach to drill an RBI double into center field. Bryce Teodosio lined an RBI double into the ensuing at-bat before Chad Stevens recorded his first Triple-A hit and RBI with a single. The Express knotted the score at three runs apiece in the top of the fifth, but Salt Lake responded with a five-run frame to jump out to a wide margin. The Bees used four straight singles to add another run as Charles Leblanc delivered the go-ahead single, scoring Jake Marisnick. Eric Wagaman continued the hit streak with a single before Jordyn Adams stung a double into right field, scoring another run and putting a pair of runners in scoring position. Campero brought both runners home with a two-RBI double, setting up Teodosio to punch a single into right field to stretch Salt Lake's lead to 8-3. Round Rock added their fourth run via a solo home run, but the Bees came back with their largest scoring frame of the game to put together an insurmountable advantage. Chad Wallach kicked if off by launching a two-run home run to left field, his 11th of the season. The Bees added another run via Stevens' RBI double before three run-scoring singles pushed Salt Lake's total to 14 runs.

After an emphatic win, the Bees head to Sugar Land for a six-game series with the Space Cowboys. The two teams have met once this season at Smith's Ballpark as the Space Cowboys took home all six games in the series to record the sweep. The Bees are heading to Constellation Field for the first time since May 28, 2023.

