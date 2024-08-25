Salt Lake Falls Victim to Poor Defense in Loss to Round Rock

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their second straight game to the Round Rock Express on Saturday evening, faltering in the middle innings and falling by a final score of 6-2.

After failing to get much of anything going offensively in their loss against the Express on Friday, the Bees bats struggled once again on Saturday, tallying just two runs on six hits off of Round Rock pitching. The first arm to prove troublesome for Salt Lake was starter Gerson Garabito, who kept the home team off the scoreboard through his four innings of work while surrendering three hits, walking none and striking out two. The first run that the Bees managed to push across came off of reliever Daniel Robert after Garabito's departure, with Bryce Teodosio doubling, stealing third and then advancing home on an errant throw by catcher Matt Whatley in the fifth. From here, though, the bats cooled off once again, getting stymied over the final portion of the game by a trio of Express relievers. Righty Peter Solomon entered after Robert and allowed just one run on an eighth-inning Chad Wallach single over his 3.1 innings of work, and the tandem of Kyle Barraclough and Grant Wolfram combined to finish the job with little issues in the final frame.

On the other side, the Bees were done in by some uncharacteristically poor defense, with the team committing four errors and allowing four unearned runs on the night. The big turning point on this end came in the sixth inning, when on a Sandro Fabian ground ball with runners on second and third and one out, third baseman Eric Wagaman threw wide to home on a potential play at the plate and catcher Anthony Mulrine then sailed his throw to first base to allow a second run to come home on the play. On the very next batter, pitcher Ryan Miller sent a pickoff to second base into center field to bring Fabian to third, setting up Blaine Crim to drive home Round Rock's sixth run of the night. The runs tallied this frame put Salt Lake in a five-run hole, which proved to be too much to overcome.

The Bees will now try to end the series against the Express on a high note and secure a split in the finale on Sunday, with Kenny Rosenberg taking the hill for Salt Lake opposite Round Rock's Chase Anderson at 1:05 p.m.

