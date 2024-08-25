Sacramento Takes Series with Comeback Victory

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-54) dropped their first home series of the year, losing to the Sacramento River Cats (67-59) by a score of 6-3, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

For the third straight game, Sacramento got on the board in the first inning, scoring on a solo home run from Wade Meckler. Tacoma tied it in the second with a solo shot of their own off the bat of Jason Vosler, his 26th of the season.

The teams traded sacrifice flies in the third inning, as Luis Matos gave the River Cats a 2-1 lead before Ryan Bliss tied it 2-2. It stayed there for the next three innings, as starters Emerson Hancock and Carson Seymour settled in.

Hancock allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks, striking out three in his 6.0 innings while Seymour countered by giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks, striking out six over 6.0 frames.

Tacoma took their first lead of the game in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Michael Papierski, but it fell apart in the eighth. After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Sacramento tied it with an RBI single from Brett Wisely.

Two more scored on a throwing error that should've ended the inning, giving the River Cats a 5-3 lead. They scored again in the ninth on a solo home run from Luciano, and that was enough to win the game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Emerson Hancock delivered yet another quality start, giving him quality starts in eight of his 15 games for Tacoma this year. Michael Papierski went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, a home run, one run batted in and a walk.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and travel to El Paso, where they will start a six-game series against the Chihuahuas. First pitch from Southwest University Park is scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

