Hummel Homers Twice as Space Cowboys Blow Out Isotopes in Finale

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - In a dominating offensive performance, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (77-47, 28-22) trounced the Albuquerque Isotopes (49-77, 23-28) 13-4 on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

The Isotopes struck first with a lead-off single and a stolen base from Greg Jones to put him in scoring position for Hunter Stovall in the first, who singled on a groundball past the diving Jesús Bastidas to bring Jones in. RHP Janson Junk recovered to get a strike-em-out-throw-em-out of Elehuris Montero, with César Salazar's throw going to second to get Stovall attempting to steal second.

It was not long before the Space Cowboys stormed back in the bottom of the first. With one out, Trey Cabbage drew a walk and stole second before coming home on a double from Pedro León to tie the game up at one. Jacob Melton singled to put runners on the corners for Cooper Hummel, who mashed a three-run home run into the bullpen in right field to give the Space Cowboys a 4-1 lead.

In the second, the Isotopes rallied back with a three-run homer for Zac Veen, his first home run in his Triple-A career, to knot the game up at four. However, in the bottom of the second, Salazar led the frame off with a solo shot over the right-field fence to break the tie. Grae Kessinger reached second on a single and a stolen base, and then León destroyed a 2-1 slider from RHP Karl Kauffman (L, 5-10) 413 feet for a two-run bomb to give the Space Cowboys a 7-4 lead after two innings.

When the Isotopes loaded the bases on a single, a walk, and a fielder's choice with one out in the fifth, Junk's night ended and RHP Nick Hernandez (W, 5-4) came in to right the ship for the Space Cowboys. On the eighth pitch of the at bat against Montero, Hernandez got the Isotopes third baseman to pop out in foul territory and got Hunter Goodman swinging to escape the jam.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sugar Land extended their lead when Dixon Machado drew a bases-loaded walk off LHP Antoine Kelly. With the bases still juiced, Salazar grounded a ball straight to the shortstop, but a bobble from Christopher Navarro allowed everybody to safely advance one bag and score another. A wild pitch allowed Omar Narváez to race home, and León capped off the inning with an RBI single to make it 11-4 Space Cowboys.

A combination of LHP Parker Mushinski, RHP Seth Martinez, RHP Forrest Whitley and RHP Luis Contreras combined to throw four shutout frames for the Space Cowboys in relief, striking out seven total batters while surrendering just three hits. Hummel provided the final runs of the night in the eighth when he connected for his second home run of the evening, driving in Melton, who had reached catchers interference, to push the Space Cowboys to their 13-4 margin. It was the 13th multi-homer game for a Space Cowboys' batter with Hummel joining Joey Loperfido (3), Cabbage (3), Bastidas (2), Melton (1), León (1), Quincy Hamilton (1) and Shay Whitcomb (1) as players for Sugar Land who have recorded a multi-home run game this year.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys continue their 12-game home stand on Tuesday night as they begin a six-game series with the Salt Lake Bees. RHP AJ Blubaugh (9-3, 4.13) is scheduled to start for Sugar Land while the Bees have not named a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

