Bees Sting Express for 14-4 Win to Earn Series Split

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees (28-23 | 60-65) stung the Round Rock Express (25-25 | 62-62) on Sunday afternoon, posting a 14-4 victory at Smith's Ballpark to earn a series split.

Round Rock reliever LHP Blake Taylor (4-2, 5.80) took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits while recording one out. Salt Lake starter LHP Kenny Rosenberg (7-6, 4.41) was credited with the win, tossing 6.0 innings that yielded three runs on six hits and one walk with three punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express scored first for the sixth consecutive game to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. 1B Blaine Crim sent a solo shot over the left field fence that traveled 420 feet to put Round Rock in front.

Salt Lake used four consecutive hits in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. LF Gustavo Campero singled and stole second base before scoring on a double by C Chad Wallach. RF Bryce Teodosio traded places with Wallach at second base with another double to bring home the second run. SS Chad Stevens plated Teodosio with a base knock to round out the scoring in the frame.

Round Rock CF Sandro Fabian tied the game at three apiece with a towering two-run home run in the top of the fifth that scored SS Jax Biggers.

The game wouldn't be tied for long as the Bees used seven hits in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-3 lead. Four singles followed by back-to-back doubles to lead off the frame allowed Salt Lake to plate four runs. A fifth run would score on a Teodosio single later in the inning.

2B Justin Foscue crushed a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning to cut the Round Rock deficit to 8-4.

Salt Lake added six runs on eight hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 14-4 where the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Express recorded three home runs which were responsible for all four runs scored. CF Sandro Fabian launched a two-run homer, while 2B Justin Foscue and 1B Blaine Crim each added solo shots.

Three Round Rock relievers posted zeros out of the bullpen. RHP Marc Church, RHP Owen White and RHP Aidan Anderson combined for 3.2 shutout frames, giving up just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock returns home for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) beginning Tuesday at Dell Diamond. The E-Train are expected to have Texas Rangers rehabber and two-time Cy Young award winner RHP Jacob deGrom toe the rubber against a starter to be determined for the Baseball Club. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

