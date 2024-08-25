Rainiers Fall to River Cats

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-53) allowed four unanswered runs to the Sacramento River Cats (66-59), dropping game five by a score of 5-4, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

David Villar got Sacramento on the board in the first inning with an RBI ground out and the River Cats held the lead until the second, when Jake Slaughter used an RBI single to tie the game.

Tacoma took their first lead of the game in the third on a two-run home run from Luis Urias, his second in as many games. An RBI single from Urias in the fifth made it 4-1, but Sacramento wasn't done.

They scored two in the sixth on an RBI single from Will Wilson and a sacrifice fly by Cavan Biggio, cutting their deficit to one. A double from Brett Wisely in the seventh brought in two more and put the River Cats back in front, at 5-4.

The Rainiers got the tying run to third in the eighth and second in the ninth, but couldn't bring it in, as they dropped game five in the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Carlos Vargas suffered his fifth loss and blown save of the season, allowing two earned runs on three hits in the seventh inning. J.P. Crawford went 0-for-3 in his first game on Major League rehab and did not get a single ball hit to him at shortstop. Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 1-for-3. His nine straight games with a hit ties his season long.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play the series finale tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

