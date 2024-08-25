Aces Taken Down by Aviators in 7-4 Defeat

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (29-20, 64-60) turned in a four-run first inning but were unable to add anything more as they fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (25-23, 62-62) in a 7-4 loss on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. Despite the defeat, the Aces are still atop the standings in the Pacific Coast League in the second half.

Jorge Barrosa led off the scoring for the Aces, smoking a no-doubt home run in left field, a 427-foot shot for his 6th big fly of the campaign. The switch hitter has enjoyed a productive series, going 5-for-17 with two extra-base hits, seven walks, and three stolen bases.

Tristin English followed Barrosa with an RBI triple into center field to drive in Albert Almora. The Georgia native has been red-hot in August, hitting .375/.433/.588 with four home runs and 17 RBI.

Ronaldo Hernandez stepped in behind English and capped off the scoring with his ninth round-tripper of the year, a 415-foot fly ball over the right-field porch. The backstop has been a pleasant surprise for the Aces this season despite only playing in 51 games, slashing .320/.372/.521 with nine home runs and 29 RBI.

Reno will look to get back on track in Sunday's series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Tristin English: 2-for-2, 1 3B, 1 RBI * Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2024

