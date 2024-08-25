Reno Erupts for 21 Runs in Commanding Victory Against Las Vegas in Series Finale

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (30-20, 65-60) exploded for a 21-hit, 21-run victory against the Las Vegas Aviators (25-24, 62-63) in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. The win marks the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Six players in Reno's lineup tallied multi-hit performances and every hitter had at least one RBI.

Ronaldo Hernandez and Bryson Brigman made Reno Aces history in the fifth frame, opening the game wide open with a pair of grand slams to put Reno up by eight runs. It is the first time in franchise history where two players hit a grandslam in the same inning. Brigman ended his day going 3-for-5 with five total RBI.

Tristin English put the Aces on the board with a loud, no-doubt solo-shot into left field, a 444-foot big fly for his 14 th of the year. The 27-year-old has been red-hot, slashing .386/.458/.627 with five home runs and 19 RBI in August, raising his batting average from .247 to .280.

Tim Tawa has been fitting in well since being promoted prior to the beginning of the week as he tallied three knocks, including two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's commanding victory. The Stanford alumnus enjoyed a fantastic series, going 9-for-24 with three doubles, one triple, and one home run with five RBI.

Tommy Henry (W, 8-1) was on top of his game in the win, limiting Las Vegas to one run across six innings with two walks and six punchouts. The southpaw has been great in five starts in August, posting a 2.22 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 28 1/3 frames.

Jorge Barrosa registered a three-hit day with a double and four RBI. The switch-hitter has recently moved into the Aces everyday lead-off hitter, going 23-for-75 (.307) with nine-extra base hits, 16 RBI, and 22 BB in 19 games atop the Aces batting order this season.

Wilderd Patino collected his first Triple-A base hit, an RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh to furthe extend Reno's lead.

Blaze Alexander showed up to play today, adding four base hits with an RBI in the win. The performance pushed his season batting average from .244 to .264.

After a series victory over Las Vegas, the Aces will now hit the road and travel to Albuquerque to take on the Isotopes, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 27.

Aces Notables

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Ronaldo Hernandez: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 4-for-6, 1 RBI

Tim Tawa: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Tommy Henry: (W, 8-1), 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

