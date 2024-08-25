OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 25, 2024

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (16-34/48-77)

at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (25-25/65-60)

Game #126 of 150/Second Half #51 of 75/Home #63 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Jared Kollar (2-2, 5.87) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-2, 5.23)

Sunday, August 25, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closes out its six-game home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:05 p.m. on a City Celebration Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC leads the series, 4-1, and will look to finish a second straight series with five wins as OKC has won 10 of its last 12 games...OKC leads the overall season series with El Paso, 9-8, and can secure its second season series victory against the Chihuahuas since 2015 with a win tonight when the teams meet for the final time in 2024. OKC last won a season series against the Chihuahuas in 2021 (14-9).

Last Game : Andy Pages broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the eighth inning and pitchers Alec Gamboa and Ben Casparius combined to throw a one-hit shutout in the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's 1-0 win Saturday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gamboa threw five hitless and scoreless innings, allowing three walks with four strikeouts. Casparius followed with four shutout innings for OKC, allowing one hit - a single in the sixth inning - and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win. Both teams remained in a scoreless tie until the bottom of the eighth inning when Pages hit a line drive just over the left field fence for a solo home run to put OKC in front, 1-0. Casparius then retired all three Chihuahuas batters he faced in the ninth inning to secure the shutout win.

Today's Probable Pitchers : Justin Wrobleski (0-2) is scheduled to make his third appearance of the month and fifth overall appearance with OKC tonight after most recently pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Wrobleski made his fifth start with the Dodgers Aug. 16 in St. Louis and pitched 5.0 innings. He allowed four runs and four hits, including three home runs, with three strikeouts and two walks and picked up his first career ML win in the Dodgers' 7-6 victory...In his five starts with the Dodgers this season, Wrobleski has posted a 1-1 record and 4.68 ERA over 25.0 IP with 18 strikeouts and nine walks. He made his ML debut July 7 against Milwaukee at Dodger Stadium, allowing four runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with four K's and two walks...He made his last appearance with OKC Aug. 10 against Round Rock, allowing two runs and five hits, including a home run, with five walks and five strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-2 defeat...Wrobleski made his Triple-A debut June 22 against Albuquerque and set a career-high with 11 strikeouts over 5.0 innings, marking the most strikeouts by an OKC pitcher since Ryan Pepiot's 11 K's Aug. 13, 2023 at Tacoma...Wrobleski served as Tulsa's Opening Night starter and made 13 starts with the Drillers this season, going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA over 67.2 IP, notching 62 K's against 13 walks...Wrobleski spent the 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes and was named a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Wrobleski is in his third professional season after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University...Tonight is his second appearance against the Chihuahuas. He las faced El Paso Aug. 4, and he allowed five runs on five hits with five walks and five strikeouts over 4.2 IP in a no decision. The five runs allowed tied his season- and career-high mark while the five walks tied also tied his career high.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2024: 9-8 2023: 9-9 All-time: 59-50 At OKC: 29-20

Tonight OKC and El Paso play their final game of the season against one another as they wrap up their third and final series of 2024. All 18 scheduled meetings between the teams are taking place during the second half of the season within a span of 39 games...El Paso won the most recent series between the teams July 30-Aug. 4 at Southwest University Park, 4-2. The Chihuahuas scored six or more runs in each game and held OKC to three runs or less in four of the six games. OKC's two wins were by a combined three runs while the Chihuahuas won each of their four games by at least four runs (+22 total)...OKC split a six-game series against the Chihuahuas July 9-14 with OKC winning three of the final four games of the series including a 5-4 walk-off win in 11 innings in the series finale...Although El Paso has a losing record against OKC, the Chihuahuas own a +20 run differential in the season series...Through the first 12 meetings of the season between the teams, Austin Gauthier led OKC with 13 hits, while Kody Hoese had 10 RBI and four homers to lead OKC...OKC and El Paso split their 2023 season series, 9-9, and OKC has won just one season series between the teams since 2015, going 1-2-2 in season series over the last five seasons. OKC's lone series win against the Chihuahuas during the span came during the 2021 season when OKC went 14-9...Each team scored 115 runs in the 2023 season series and the Chihuahuas had a slight, 27-26, edge in homers with the teams going 3-3 in OKC and 6-6 in El Paso...OKC went 3-3 against the Chihuahuas in OKC last season and went 15-11 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from 2021-23. So far this season, OKC has won seven of the first 11 games between the teams in OKC.

Back to School Bump : OKC has won seven of its last eight games as well as 10 of the last 12 games. OKC is also 13-5 over the last 18 games following a 15-28 stretch from June 12-Aug. 3. Among PCL teams, OKC's 13-5 record since Aug. 4 is tied with Tacoma for the best record in the league...OKC is 4-1 in the current series and secured a series win last night. Prior to last week in Las Vegas, OKC had lost or split eight straight six-game series (0-3-5) and lost or split nine of the last 11 series overall (1-5-5), also winning a three-game series in Las Vegas July 1-3...OKC won its last series in Las Vegas, 5-1, taking five of six games of a series for the first time since May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque, and can do so again with a victory tonight. It was the third time overall this season OKC finished a series with five wins as OKC also won five of six games April 2-7 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has now won back-to-back six-game series for the third time this season and first time since April 23-29 in Albuquerque (4-2) and April 30-May 5 against Salt Lake (4-2).

One-Hit Wonder : OKC pitchers Alec Gamboa and Ben Casparius held El Paso to one hit Saturday night for OKC's first one-hit shutout in a nine-inning game since Aug. 9, 2016 at Iowa in a 6-0 win. Iowa's lone hit in that game came in the second inning. Last night, El Paso was held without a hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning when Brandon Lockridge lined a single to center field...Yesterday was also OKC's first one-hit shutout at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 5-0 win May 4, 2016 against New Orleans when OKC carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning...Saturday marked the second time this season OKC held an opponent to two hits or less as OKC limited Salt Lake to two hits over 11 innings May 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In that game, OKC pitchers did not allow a hit through eight innings before Salt Lake broke through with two hits in the ninth inning. It was the first time since that May 4, 2016 win that Oklahoma City carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning.

Zeroed Out : Oklahoma City recorded its third shutout win of the season, third during the second half of the season and second in the month of August as OKC also shut out Round Rock Aug. 11 in OKC, 3-0...Saturday marked starting pitcher Alex Gamboa's third scoreless outing of the season of at least five innings. He also pitched 5.2 scoreless innings against El Paso July 11 and six scoreless innings against Las Vegas July 4...Saturday was Ben Casparius' second straight scoreless outing with OKC. He started the team's previous shutout Aug. 11 against Round Rock and tossed six scoreless innings...The duo held El Paso to one single and four walks while recording seven strikeouts...Saturday was the 11th time this season OKC did not allow an extra-base hit and first time since Aug. 11 against Round Rock...OKC has now allowed three runs or less in five of the last six games, allowing a total of 16 runs, and OKC has also held opponents to three runs or less in nine of the last 17 games. Since Aug. 6, OKC's 3.61 ERA is lowest in the PCL, while the team's 61 earned runs are tied for the fewest in the league with Sugar Land and OKC's 69 total runs are second-fewest (Sugar Land - 66).

Dinger Details : Andy Pages hit his seventh home run of the season with Oklahoma City Saturday as well as his second in four games since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 19. It was his 16th homer of the season overall, including his time with the Dodgers...With Pages' home run last night, OKC has now hit 21 home runs over the last 12 games and has hit at least one homer in 11 of the 12 games during the stretch that started Aug. 11. OKC's 21 homers during the stretch are most in Triple-A...OKC has allowed just four home runs over the last seven games - all solo homers. OKC has allowed 19 homers through 21 games this month - second-fewest in the PCL. OKC has allowed a Triple-A-low 114 home runs overall this season.

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing went 2-for-3 with a walk to extend his current team-best on-base streak to 17 games as he has now reached base in each of his first 17 Triple-A games since joining OKC in early August from Double-A Tulsa. He has four multi-hit outings in his last six games (9x21) and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-37 (.378) with five extra-base hits, five multi-hit games, eight RBI, seven walks and 10 runs scored...The catcher/outfielder is slashing .328/.459/.500 since joining OKC Aug. 6. HIs .459 OBP ranks fifth in the league during that span...Rushing is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers organization by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline while being ranked No. 36 overall by the former and No. 39 by the latter.

Close Calls : Saturday marked OKC's third straight game and 60th game of the season decided by two runs or less (48 percent). OKC's 60 games decided by one or two runs are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 63. OKC is now 15-17 in one-run games and is 29-31 in games decided by two runs or less overall in 2024, while league-leading Sugar Land is 36-27 in those close games...At home, 34 of 62 games have been decided by one or two runs and OKC is now 33-29 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with an 18-16 mark in one- and two-run games...Last night was OKC's second last at-bat win of the series as well as the team's 11th last at-bat win of the season overall.

Three of a Kind : OKC won a game for the fifth time this season - and second time this series - when scoring three runs or less last night. Last night was also the second time in three games OKC scored two runs or less in a win, and it team's first 1-0 win since June 21, 2023 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Entering Thursday, OKC had been 0-31 this season scoring two or less runs and had lost 33 consecutive games when being held to two runs or less going back to last season...OKC is now 5-38 when scoring three runs or less this season. Four of those wins have come during the second half of the season and three have happened this month, including two this series.

Around the Horn : Prior to Saturday's game, the 2024 class of the Oklahoma City Baseball Triple-A Hall of Fame was inducted during a pregame ceremony, including three members from the franchise's 89ers era from 1983-97 - first baseman Steve Balboni, infielder/outfielder Nick Capra and 89ers co-owner, president and general manager Patty Cox Hampton...Drew Avans is 16 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448)...Kody Hoese leads OKC with 20 hits, including 10 for extra bases, and 16 RBI in August while slashing .357/.446/.732 through 19 games...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 29 homers, while ranking second in SLG (.570) and extra-base hits (57)...OKC has won four straight series finales as well as five of the last six.

