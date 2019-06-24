Isotopes Close out Series in Reno with 10-4 Win

June 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 10 (33-44), Aces 4 (32-44) - Greater Nevada Field - Reno, Nev.

AT THE DISH: Roberto Ramos put the game away in the sixth inning with his second grand slam of the season. Ramos now has 17 home runs and 62 RBI this year ... Dom Nunez finished the day 3-for-5 with a career-high four runs scored and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Nunez's solo homer in the fifth inning was his 10th of the campaign ... Yonathan Daza also recorded a three-hit performance as the Isotopes collected 14 hits overall on Monday.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Tim Melville earned his team-leading fifth win after limiting the Aces to two runs and five hits in 5.0 innings of relief. The right-hander also struck out five batters while walking two ... Lefty Harrison Musgrave made his first rehab appearance with the Isotopes, allowing one run in the 1.0 inning on the mound. Musgrave is rehabbing from a left elbow flexor strain ... James Pazos yielded one run in his 2.0 innings of relief while Sam Howard closed out the ninth with a perfect frame.

TOPES TIDBITS: Monday was the final game in the regular season that the Aces and Isotopes played against each other. Reno won the season series over Albuquerque 9-7 ... Todd Isaacs made his Triple-A debut in the seventh inning, hitting a pinch-hit double. Isaacs is the first player born in the Bahamas to ever play for the Isotopes.

ON DECK: Tacoma Rainiers at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park...Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Espcial ... Taco Tuesday ... Pinatas courtesy of Albuquerque International Sunport and Volaris (first 3,000 fans).

PROBABLES: Rainiers: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-6, 6.35), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-5, 5.66)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.