Round Rock Slams I-Cubs in Rubber Match

June 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Led by a five-RBI game from Josh Rojas, the Round Rock Express (45-31) took Monday's rubber match against the Iowa Cubs (42-35) 6-4 at Principal Park.

Round Rock threatened early, loading the bases with three walks in the second. I-Cubs starter Trevor Clifton (L, 2-7) induced back-to-back outs to escape the jam.

Clifton kept the I-Cubs in a pitcher's duel through five frames, allowing two hits and three walks, but slipped in the sixth inning. After retiring seven straight Round Rock hitters, Clifton loaded the bases in the sixth and Rojas hit a grand slam to open the scoring at 4-0 Round Rock.

The effort marked Rojas' fourth-consecutive game with a big fly, all coming against the I-Cubs. Clifton's day ended at 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks.

One inning later, Rojas capped off his day by extending the Express lead to 5-0 with an RBI-single off Randy Rosario.

On the pitching side, Express starter Brandon Bielak (W, 1-3) stymied the I-Cubs offense, spinning 7.0 frames, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

With Bielak out of the game, Iowa threatened in the eighth. Dixon Machado drove in the first run of the game for the I-Cubs by singling home in Ian Happ. Two batters later, Mark Zagunis plated two more runs with an RBI single to put the score at 5-3. The inning ended, however, with the potential game-tying run on first base .

Round Rock got an insurance run in the ninth, but the I-Cubs got the run back with a solo home run by Robel Garcia. Iowa had the game-tying run at the plate twice in the bottom of the ninth, but the effort fell short losing 6-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jim Adduci ended his 19-game hitting streak after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

- The I-Cubs were held scoreless over 12.1 frames between Sunday and Monday's game, their longest stretch this season.

- Trevor Clifton's five walks tied his career high, while his 6.0 innings matched his season-best mark. It was Clifton's third time this season going 6.0 frames.

- Josh Rojas' five RBI are the most by an I-Cubs opponent this season.

Iowa returns to Principal Park on Tuesday opening a four-game set with Omaha. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

