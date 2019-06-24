Noesi, 'Cakes Undone by Nashville Home Runs

Zack Granite homered on the first pitch of the game, one of four home runs for the Nashville Sounds, who held off the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Monday night, 6-5.

Hector Noesi, whose 2.87 ERA entering the game ranked second among Pacific Coast League qualifiers, was bitten by the long ball on his first offering for the second straight home appearance. He served up all three home runs to the Sounds, and has allowed a league-high 19 on the year.

Davidson's homer with two outs in the third scraped beyond the glove of a leaping Monte Harrison and over the right field fence to give the Sounds a 3-0 cushion. It was Davidson's 20th of the season, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Harrison got the run back with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to cash in Tyler Heineman's leadoff single, but Wisdom answered with no-doubter deep to left in the sixth to push the Nashville lead to four. Eli White opened the seventh inning with a home run to straightaway center against reliever Jeff Kinley.

The Sounds won three of five in the series on the strength of 11 home runs. Baby Cakes pitchers have given up 68 home runs in 45 home games, just two shy of their total from all of last season.

Noesi (7-4) permitted five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts, coming up short in his bid to become the PCL's third eight-game winner this season.

Nashville starter Phillips Valdez worked three shutout innings before the bullpen took over, with Ronald Herrera (1-4) earning the win in his first appearance with the club since May 25.

Eddy Alvarez connected off Herrera for a home run leading off the bottom of the seventh, Alvarez's fourth dinger in 10 games with New Orleans, and tallied three hits on the night. He also singled to open the ninth and scored on Harrison's bloop single to center, and Yangervis Solarte added a two-run double in the inning to bring the 'Cakes within a run before David Carpenter managed to nail down his 10th save.

The Baby Cakes open a nine-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Tuesday with the first of four against the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

