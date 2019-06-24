Fresno OF Andrew Stevenson Named PCL Player of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday their Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 17-23. Fresno Grizzlies OF Andrew Stevenson was named Player of the Week, while Memphis Redbirds RHP Jake Woodford took home Pitcher of the Week honors.

For the week, Stevenson hit .621 with three home runs and led the PCL in RBI with 15. The Louisiana State University product led the PCL in hits (18), runs (13), total bases (34), and RBI (15) while tied for first in doubles (5) and stolen bases (3). The Lafayette, Louisiana native hit in all six games he played in for the week, including a four and a five-hit game against the Salt Lake Bees. In his five-hit performance on June 23 against the Bees, Stevenson went 5-for-7 with a home run and five RBI.

On the season, the 25-year-old Stevenson is batting .337 with three home runs and 29 RBI. He has also spent time with the parent club Washington Nationals this season, playing in nine. Stevenson was selected in the second round by the Nationals in the MLB First Year Player Draft in 2015 out of LSU and made his Major League debut on July 23, 2017 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is Stevenson's second career Player of the Week honor (6/26/2016 with Potomac Nationals in Carolina League).

Woodford picked up the win in his lone start tossing seven scoreless frames for the Redbirds. The Tampa, Florida native surrendered just two hits while striking out four batters in route to the Redbirds 5-0 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on June 22. Woodford also had a WHIP of 0.71 and in the 25 total batters he faced, opponents batted just .091 against him.

On the season, the 22-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 starts with 74 strikeouts. For the former first round competitive balance pick (39th overall, 2015 draft) by the St. Louis Cardinals, this is his first Pitcher of the Week honor in his career. Woodford was also selected as a Mid-Season All-Star in 2016 with the Peoria in the Low-A Midwest League, and in 2018 with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals of the Texas League. In total for his career, the right-hander is 26-27 with a 3.70 ERA in 95 games, 90 starts while racking up 350 strikeouts.

