Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (30-45) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (42-34)

June 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #76: Nashville Sounds (30-45) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (42-34)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (1-6, 5.88) vs. RHP Héctor NoesÃ- (7-3, 2.87)

First Pitch: 7:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Nashville vs. NoesÃ-: New Orleans starter Héctor NoesÃ- pitched well against the Sounds when he pitched against them on June 1. He earned the win in his start, throwing 7.0 shutout innings and allowed just 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 9 batters. He faced the following active Sounds' hitters: Jett Bandy, 0-3, 3 K; Matt Davidson, 2-2, BB; Zack Granite, 0-3; Tyler Pill, 1-3; Carlos Tocci, 0-2, BB; Eli White, 0-3, 2 K; Patrick Wisdom, 1-3, 2 K.

Fantastic Fontana: Nolan Fontana has back-to-back games with home run for Nashville. That gives him three total on the year and each of them have been go-ahead solo home runs. His last home run with the Sounds was on April 29 versus Omaha. The last time he hit a home run in consecutive games was back in 2013 when he hit one on August 13 and 14 with Lancaster versus Inland Empire.

High Quality: Tim Dillard's quality start yesterday was Nashville's 12th quality start of the year, where there have been 4 in each month. Dillard is now tied for the team lead in quality starts with Seth Maness at 3.

What's the word around Nashville?

La Vida Baseball (@LaVidaBaseball)

Vote for your 2 favorite caps from each group from now until end of day Thursday! @MiLB

milb.com/milb/forms/cop...

Vote for the Lowriders aka @FresnoGrizzlies and Cielo Azul de @okc_dodgers or any of the other 10 teams in Group 5, all tagged in the photo.

#MiLBesDivertido

Greg Scallan (@gregscallan)

New Article Posted! I had a chance to catch up with @nashvillesounds Play By Play Man @JeffHemPBP! Who has impressed him most so far this season?

theprospecttimes.com/nashville-soun...

@ProspectTimes @RangerNationDAL @rangernationpod

Nashville's #1 Sports Station (@1045TheZone)

Starting tomorrow, @1045TheZone will be giving you chances to win tickets to see RAIN Tribute to the Beatles, @peterframpton, @nashvillesounds, @GoldCup & @JeffLynnesELO!

Listen in at 7a on the @WUZ1045, 12p on @Midday180 & 4p on @3HL1045 for your chances to win!

FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW)

The @Rangers bats are CRACKING.

Just moments after Federowicz sent one over the fence, @DannySantana39 sends a two-run shot SCREAMING into the White Sox bullpen! It's 4-0 in favor of the good guys

#TogetherWe

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.