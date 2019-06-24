Power Continues to Surge in Nashville's Win

NEW ORLEANS - The Nashville Sounds tied a season-high with four home runs as they beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-5. Eli White led the way for the Sounds' offense getting three hits, including a home run and added a stolen base.

The first pitch of the game was a home run by Zack Granite, which was his second home run of the season. That put Nashville up 1-0.

Matt Davidson was the next to hit a homer with a two-run shot in the third inning. Carlos Tocci scored on the hit and the Sounds were up 3-0.

The Baby Cakes plated their first run in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Heineman was able to reach third base with less than two outs and Monte Harrison hit a sacrifice fly to get the run across to make it 3-1. But Nashville doubled that total in the top half of the sixth with a Patrick Wisdom two-run homer to put the score at 5-1.

White hit his home run in the top of the seventh to add an insurance run late in the top of the seventh. That would give the Sounds their 11th homer of the season and the 6-1 lead. Eddy Alvarez softened the blow with a solo home run himself in the bottom half of the inning to make the game 6-2.

New Orleans would get close in the ninth inning. Three runs would score in the with the tying run on second base and the winning run at first, but David Carpenter finished the job for the Sounds as Nashville won 6-5. It was Carpenter's 10th save of the season.

The Sounds travel to Memphis to complete their nine-game road trip with a four-game series against the Redbirds. Left-handed pitcher Joe Palumbo (0-0, ---) will make his Triple-A debut for the Sounds while Memphis will throw right-hander Anthony Shew (1-3, 5.17).

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 6-5 win, the Sounds go to 31-45 on the season.

Matt Davidson hit his 20th homer of the season and now has eight different seasons in which he has that many home runs.

Reliever Ronald Herrera made his first appearance with Nashville since May 25 versus Round Rock where he earned the loss in a start. He has pitched with Double-A Frisco since then, making three starts.

Zack Granite's leadoff home run was the second time a Sound has done so. Delino DeShields was the other hitter to do so this season, back on back on May 30 versus New Orleans.

Eli White's 10th home run of the season sets his career high.

This 3-2 series win is Nashville's fourth of the season. They are 4-11-2 thus far in series matchups.

