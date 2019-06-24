Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (32-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-44)

Memphis Redbirds (32-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-44)

Monday, June 24 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (13,066) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Game #77 - Road Game #41 (20-20)

RHP Mike Hauschild (0-1, 15.19) vs RHP Dennis Santana (2-4, 6.39)

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Runs driven in by John Nogowski during his nine-game hitting streak. He has three RBI in back-to-back games and has driven in go-ahead runs in the first inning of the last two contests.

3 Consecutive wins by the Redbirds after last night's win. It is the first time the 'Birds have won three straight since May 1-3 and the second time they have won three straight in a single series.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds conclude their brief five-game road trip in the fifth and final game of this five-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds earned their third straight win last night with a 8-2 victory, earning a series win. John Nogowski extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games last night and has driven in three runs in back-to-back contest. Lane Thomas homered in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings for his first two-homer game of the season. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Mike Hauschild is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his third start and fourth appearance overall to wrap-up this series. Hauschild has gone 0-1, 15.19 (9 ER/5.1 IP) in his three outings this season. In his last time out on Thursday at Oklahoma City in the series opener, he took no-decision (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO) in the Redbirds' 5-3 defeat to the Dodgers. It was Hauschild's first start since April 8 and his longest outing of the season. He also recorded his first strikeout of the season in the game as well. Prior to his start on Thursday, Hauschild made his first appearance on June 17 vs. Las Vegas after a lengthy stint on the Injured List. In that outing, he tossed 0.2 scoreless, but his outing was cut short due to a 1:20 rain delay following the third inning. Hauschild's first start prior to Thurdsday was on April 8 vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers. In that start, he suffered the loss (1.2 IP, 6 H, 9R/ER, 4 BB, 0 K) in the Redbirds' 14-3 defeat to the Storm Chasers. Hauschild matched a career high with nine earned runs allowed in that outing, and did so for the first time since 2017. The 29-year-old made one start against the Dodgers last season while with Fresno on June 8, earning the win (5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) in the Grizzlies' 8-5 victory over the Dodgers. The Dayton, Ohio., native is in his eight professional season and his first within the St. Louis organization. Hauschild also spent time within the Houston, Texas and Toronto organizations.

The Dodgers are slated to start right-hander Dennis Santana in tonight's contest. The 23-year-old is scheduled to make his 12th start with Oklahoma City and his 15th appearance overall across all levels. Santana has gone 2-4, 6.39 (39 ER/54.1 IP) to go along with 58 strikeouts and 28 walks in his 11 Triple-A starts and is allowing a .280 opponent's average (56x200). In his last time out on Tuesday at El Paso Santana took no-decision (4.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR, 1 HBP) in the Dodgers' 19-9 defeat to the Chihuahuas. It was the sixth time that he has failed to reach the 5.0 inning mark in a start and he has allowed eight runs in two of his last three outings. He has fanned at least six batters in five of his seven starts and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of seven as well. Santana has made one start against Memphis this season on June 2, earning the win (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) in the Dodgers' 8-2 victory over the Redbirds at AutoZone Park. It remains his only quality start of the season. He began the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 0-0, 7.20 (4 ER/5.0 IP) in three appearances out of the bullpen. Santana made just one scoreless outing during his first Major League stint of the season. The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, native is in his sixth professional season and has spent them all with the Los Angeles-NL organization. He entered the season ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system by Baseball America.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 164-178 and trail 71-100 on the road. The 'Birds have just winning records at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in just three seasons (2018, 2013, 2000). The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons. Last year, the teams faced off in the American Conference Finals of the Pacific Coast League playoffs, with the Redbirds winning the series 3-1.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 33-34 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 101-127 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds (32-44) scored three times in the first inning and never looked back against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), cruising to an 8-2 victory in the fourth game of this series Sunday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

John Nogowski got the scoring started for the Redbirds in the first inning for the second-straight night, bringing home Randy Arozarena and Edmundo Sosa with his first triple since 2014, extending his hitting streak to nine games. The Redbirds have scored in their first time up to bat in three-straight games. Lane Thomas would plate Nogowski with an RBI-single of his own two batters later.

Alex Reyes picked up right where he left off in his start on Monday vs. Las Vegas, collecting two strikeouts in the first inning. Seven of his last of his last nine outs recorded on the mound have come via strikeout. However, after facing one batter in the second, Reyes departed after experiencing right pectoral discomfort.

Jesus Cruz was first out of the bullpen for Memphis and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, his longest outing at the Triple-A level this season, and the only batter he allowed to reach came via a hit by pitch. Cruz also tallied three strikeouts.

The Redbirds tacked-on two more runs in the fifth through an RBI-groundout by Sosa and an RBI-double by Nogowski. Along with the nine-game hitting streak, Nogowski has three RBI in back-to-back games and has 12 total RBI during that span.

Thomas posted his first two-home run game of the year by hitting solo shots in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings. He led all Cardinals minor leaguers last season with 27 long balls.

The Dodgers (30-44) scored both of their runs in the eighth, snapping a run of 16-consecutive scoreless frames tossed by Redbirds pitching.

Chasen Shreve finished the game for Memphis with 1.1 perfect innings, striking out two. He has allowed just two earned runs in his last 16.1 innings pitched (12 games).

Conner Capel, in a pinch-hit spot in the fifth, singled to extend his hitting streak to eight games in eight career Triple-A games.

NOGOWSKI ON A ROLL: After his 2-for-5, three RBI performance last night, John Nogowski extended his season-high hitting streak to nine games. At the beginning of this stretch, Nogowski was batting .272 to go along with a .394 OBP and is now posting a season-high .309 average and a .419 OBP. He has six multi-hit games during this span and has drove in at least one run in eight of the nine games.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to tonight's contest:

Conner Capel and Yariel Gonzalez were transferred to Double-A Springfield and Tyler O'Neill and Drew Robinson were both reinstated off of the Injured List.

Capel slashed .433/.452/.800/1.252 in his first eight career Triple-A contests and hit safely in each one. He also slugged two home runs and drove in seven runs. Seven of his 13 total hits went for extra bases.

Gonzalez launched three home runs in seven games during his first career Triple-A stint and collected six RBI.

O'Neill and Robinson return from stints on the IL that lasted nine and 11 games respectively. O'Neill is slashing .250/.304/.500/.804 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 34 games and Robinson is slashing .258/.376/.438/.814 in 54 games.

LAS VEGAS SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds were swept at home in four games by the Las Vegas Aviators to end their seven-game homestand. The Redbirds have been swept in three of their last four series at home, going 2-15 during that span, stretching all the way back to May 25. This was the third time in the last six series between the two teams that the series was taken via a sweep. It also marked the second time in series history that Las Vegas earned a series sweep against the Redbirds. The Redbirds had previously won the last eight contests at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds scored just 19 runs in the four games and were held to just one run in the series finale on Tuesday. The offense slugged only a total of three homers and collected 12 extra-base hits overall. Against Las Vegas pitching, Memphis was held to a .259 average (36x139) and had nine players pick up multi-hit performances. The Redbirds averaged nine hits per game, but only went 10-for-45 with runners in scoring position.

John Nogowski was one of the stand-out performers at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with seven RBI, driving in at least one run in each contest. Nogowski extended his current hitting streak to five games, matching a season high. He had multi-hit games in the first two games of the series and he ranks 4th on the Redbirds with 13 multi-hit performances overall. After going 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut on June 14 vs. Salt Lake, Conner Capel continued his hot start at this level, going 6-for-16 with four doubles against the Aviators. Capel also has a current five-game hitting streak, hitting safely in all of his first five Triple-A contests. Randy Arozarena finished his series strong after going 0-for-5 in the series opener, going 7-for-12 with two doubles and a lead-off home run in Monday's contest. After joining the Redbirds on June 12, Arozarena is batting .367 (11x30) with two home runs and seven RBI. Yariel Gonzalez launched a game-tying two-run home run in his Triple-A debut on June 16 and Irving Lopez also collected his first two hits at this level on June 16 as well.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-3, 12.10 (23 ER/17.1 IP) fanning 18 batters while issuing 12 walks. Three of the four starts allowed at least six earned runs in the start and none recorded a quality start for the third straight series. They also allowed just two home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .383 (31x81). Harold Arauz allowed just three earned runs in 5.0 innings of work in his start in the opener on June 15, his first with the Redbirds since April 24. Despite allowing seven runs on 10 hits in his start, Jake Woodford retired his last 10 batters faced to reach the 6.0 innings mark for the seventh time this season in 14 starts. Alex Reyes fanned nine batters in his 5.0 innings of work, his longest outing with the Redbirds this season. The Memphis bullpen went 0-1, 11.37 (23 ER/18.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts. Hunter Cervenka tossed 2.1 scoreless innings during the series, lowering his season ERA to 2.19, leading all Redbird relievers with at least 20 appearances.

RAVELO GETS THE CALL: Prior to Monday night's game Rangel Ravelo had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals and for the first time in his career, headed to the big leagues. A 10-year veteran who has also spent time in the Chicago-AL and Oakland organizations in slated to make his Major League debut after 838 games at the minor league level across various levels. In 63 games with the Redbirds this season, Ravelo has batted .333, including .489 (22x45) in 12 games this month. He entered today ranked 8th in the Pacific Coast League in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage (.414), and 7th in hits. He also leads the Redbirds in all of those categories, including a team-high 17 multi-hit games. On Tuesday, Ravelo collected his career Major League hit against the Miami Marlins.

GOING TO THE SHOW: Following the contract of Rangel Ravelo being purchased Monday by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Redbirds have now had six members from their Opening Night roster get called up to St. Louis and make their Major League debuts. Ravelo joins Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and Lane Thomas as the fourth Redbirds position player to earn a call up, joining pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley. The six call-ups match the 2018 Redbirds who also had six players get promoted to St. Louis and they would all make their Major League debuts with the club. The 2017 Redbirds had nine players that would go on to make their MLB debuts.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2019

