OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 24, 2019

Memphis Redbirds (32-44) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-44)

Game #75 of 140/Home #35 of 70 (11-23)

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Mike Hauschild (0-1, 15.19) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (2-4, 6.39)

Monday, June 24, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up their five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Memphis leads the series, 3-1, and has won three straight games against Oklahoma City after the Dodgers won the first five meetings of the season between the teams.

Last Game: Memphis built a 7-0 lead as the Redbirds held the Dodgers to three hits through seven innings Sunday night and sent OKC to an 8-2 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Memphis jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The first three batters of the game reached on a walk, double and two-run triple by John Nogowski for a 2-0 lead. A RBI single by Lane Thomas with one out pushed the Memphis lead to three runs. The Redbirds tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning, including a RBI double by Nogowski. Thomas led off the sixth inning with a solo homer and then went deep again in the seventh inning for a 7-0 advantage. The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning when Connor Joe hit a towering home run out of the ballpark to left field. Zach Reks and Edwin RÃ-os followed with back-to-back singles. Later with two outs, Rocky Gale connected on a RBI single into left-center field to score Reks and cut Memphis' lead to 7-2. Memphis' Adolis Garcia hit a RBI single up the middle to extend to an 8-2 lead in the ninth. After Redbirds starting pitcher Alex Reyes exited the game in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent injury, the Memphis bullpen covered the final eight innings. Jesus Cruz (2-5) pitched 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings in the win. Oklahoma City starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (4-3) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (2-4) makes his team-leading 12th start of the season tonight...Santana most recently started June 18 in El Paso, allowing eight runs (seven earned) and six hits in 4.1 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. It marked the second time in three outings he gave up eight runs, tying his career high. Santana threw a career-high 99 pitches and did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 19-9 defeat...Santana has held opponents to two earned runs or less in five of his 11 starts with OKC this season...He enters today with 58 strikeouts over 49.1 IP, equating an average of 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014...Tonight is Santana's second start of the season against the Redbirds. He held Memphis to two runs and five hits over 6.0 innings on June 2 to earn the win.

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 5-3 2018: 6-10 All-time: 179-164 At OKC: 99-71 The Dodgers are meeting Memphis for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC swept a four-game road series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and outhit them, 37-25, holding Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season each team won its division and met in the American Conference Finals last September, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before going on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013).

Home-Less: The Dodgers reach the halfway point of their 70-game home schedule tonight. With last night's loss, the Dodgers fell to 11-23 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, including an 8-20 mark over the last 28 home games. The 11 home victories are the fewest in Triple-A and tied for the second-fewest among the 120 full-season teams in the Minors...The Dodgers have lost at least three straight home games for the fourth time this season and have yet to win consecutive home games during the same series...OKC has an overall -78 run differential at home and -74 over the last 28 games. Of the team's last 18 home losses, 12 have been by at least five runs, including the last three straight...OKC has allowed at least five runs in 24 of the last 29 home games, and at least seven runs in 16 of the last 29 home games. The team's current 6.39 ERA at home is fifth-highest in the Minors...Last season, the Dodgers didn't lose their 23rd home game until Aug. 9 (34-23).

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks tallied two hits for the Dodgers and scored a run last night. He has now hit safely in 14 of his 15 games, batting .394 (26x66) with 10 multi-hit games, six homers and 20 RBI...Reks has also hit safely in 18 of his last 19 starts, going 32-for-85 (.376) with seven home runs, six doubles and 25 RBI...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 18 total homers and 53 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 66 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games

On Strike: The Dodgers pitching staff recorded nine more strikeouts last night to take over sole possession of second place in the PCL with 710 total strikeouts this season (633.0 IP). The Dodgers trail league-leading Sacramento, which has 19 more strikeouts over 37.2 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers have 37 double-digit strikeout games this season, including 10 in the last 15 games...However, when opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .395 overall and .399 since May 1 (51 games).

Taking Offense: The Dodgers have scored a combined two runs over the last two games, scoring twice in the eighth inning last night to end a stretch of 16 straight scoreless innings against Memphis. OKC has tallied a combined nine hits - with only two extra-base hits - over the last two games, batting .138 (9x65) overall, including 3-for-30 with runners on base...OKC had scored a combined 75 runs on 109 hits over their previous 10 games entering Saturday's game.

Dinger Details: OKC has gone deep at least once in 20 of the last 23 games, totaling 36 homers during that time. The Dodgers have hit 66 homers over last 51 games after hitting just 16 home runs through the first 23 games...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed 14 homers over the last five games after giving up 12 homers over the first 15 games of June. The bullpen has surrendered nine of those 14 homers after not allowing any homers over the first 15 games of June.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have not committed an error in back-to-back games for the first time since June 7...Reliever Justin Grimm retired all four batters he faced Saturday night and has turned in a scoreless outing in nine of his last 11 games. During that time he's held opponents to a .182 average (8x44) with 18 strikeouts in 13.0 IP... More than half of Memphis' 40 hits over the last three games have gone for extra bases (21), including nine homers. Over the same span, the Dodgers have tallied four extra-base hits, including two home runs.

