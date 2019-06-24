Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (47-28) at Omaha Storm Chasers (36-39)

Games #76 & #77/Road Games #40 & #41

Monday, June 24, 12:05 p.m.

Werner Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

TBD vs. RHP Josh Staumont (0-2, 2.04)

Today's Game: The San Antonio Missions and Omaha Storm Chasers wrap up their five-game series this afternoon at Werner Park. They will complete yesterday's suspended game in its nine-inning entirety followed by a seven-inning affair. The suspended game will pick up in the bottom of the fifth inning with the scored tied at 7-7 and a 1-1 count on Omaha's Xavier Hernandez. Left-hander Angel Perdomo will start today's continuation of yesterday's suspended game for San Antonio. The Missions have not named a starter for this afternoon's regularly scheduled game while the Storm Chasers will turn to right-hander Josh Staumont.

Into the Deep: With Trent Grisham, Keston Hiura, and Lucas Erceg each going deep in Sunday's suspended game the Missions have now homered in seven straight games to set a new season-long stretch.

Hot Start: Trent Grisham has made his presence known in his first three games at the Triple-A level. He is the first San Antonio player this season to hit a home run in each of his first three games. Tyrone Taylor came close as he clubbed a home run in the season-opener and again in the third game of the season at Oklahoma City.

Bouncing Back: Saturday's loss marked the largest blown lead in a defeat this season for the Missions. San Antonio had gotten out to a four-run advantage after two innings before the Storm Chasers put up four runs in the third and two in the eighth to emerge victorious.

Stop It Before It Starts: San Antonio has limited the losing streaks this season. The Missions have dropped back-to-back games after Saturday night's defeat and have lost three games in a row just twice in 2019.

Approaching 2,000: Missions Manager Rick Sweet is coming up on career win number 2,000. His 1,998 career wins are good for 12th all-time and are the second most among active managers. Sweet would become the 12th manager in MiLB history to accumulate 2,000 wins. Single-A South Bend's Buddy Bailey is the active wins leader with 2,107. Sweet has a career record of 1,998-1,890.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) Sunday's top prospect performers: atmlb.com/2XuRleB [â-ï¸] #Brewers' Hiura

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) ICYMI: The boys are back in town for nine games beginning Tuesday and we have plenty of fun on tap! atmilb.com/2FpJ4yo

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2019

Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.