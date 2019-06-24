Missions Drop Series in Omaha

OMAHA - The Missions and Storm Chasers played for nearly six hours on Monday afternoon as the club's completed Sunday's suspended game and then played the regularly scheduled affair. San Antonio won the suspended game, 13-9, in 13 innings while Omaha took the later game by a 3-2 score.

David Freitas' grandslam in the 13th frame broke an 8-8 tie in the completion of Sunday's contest. It was the Missions second slam of the game. Keston Hiura turned the trick in the second inning.

The 5:03 game time and total innings established season highs for San Antonio, which improved to 3-2 in extra inning games. The two teams combined to throw 465 pitches.

Cory Spangenberg finished with four of the Missions 16 hits while Hiura added a pair of singles to his second-inning grandslam.

The Missions won the game despite striking out a season high 18 times.

The regularly scheduled seven inning game appeared to be headed into extra innings until Samir Duenez led off the seventh with a walkoff homerun to right field off reliever Luke Barker. The homer was just the second hit recorded by Omaha, which scored its first two runs courtesy of a pair of first inning errors.

Lucas Erceg's two run blast in the second supplied San Antonio with its only runs in the contest. It was Erceg's second homerun in as many games.

The Missions face Round Rock on Tuesday night to kick off a nine game homestand starting at 7:05 PM.

