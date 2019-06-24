Cron Homers Twice in Monday Loss to Albuquerque

Reno, Nevada - The neighbors around 250 Evans Avenue are aware Kevin Cron is back in the biggest little city. Within the first three innings of this afternoon's contest, Cron was responsible for both of the Aces runs. His two hits were solo blasts with the distances well over 400 feet. The Aces home run leader has spent the past month in the Major Leagues and picked up right where he left off in Reno. Unfortunately for the Aces, Albuquerque responded to the Cron bombs with 10 runs on 14 hits to pick up the victory by a score of 10-4. Reno will hit the road tomorrow and kick off a four-game series in Salt Lake before making their way to Las Vegas on Saturday for a five-game series. Right-hander Taylor Widener will make the start for Reno tomorrow and face Bees' righty Matt Ball.

Top Performers - Reno

- Kevin Cron (3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI)

- Abraham Almonte (2-for-4, 2 R)

- Travis Snider (1-for-4)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Yonathan Daza (3-for-5, 2 R)

Dom Nunez (3-for-4, 4 R, BB)

Elliot Soto (2-for-5)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday June 25 Salt Lake Bees RHP Taylor Widener vs. RHP Matt Ball 6:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Kevin Cron, Party of Two - Kevin Cron continued his historic season with the Reno Aces this afternoon against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Cron's two-homer game was his fourth multi-home run performance of the season. He hit two homers on May 16 & May 20 vs. Tacoma and turned in a three-homer showing on April 25 vs. Fresno. As a team, Reno has had 11 instances of multi-home run games. Wyatt Mathisen and Yasmany Tomas have both done it twice while Travis Snider, Tim Locastro and Abraham Almonte have done it once.

All-Star Announcement: The Pacific Coast League will announce the participants for the 2019 All-Star game in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, June 26. The Aces All-Star hopefuls include 1B Kevin Cron, 3B Wyatt Mathisen, RP Jimmie Sherfy and OF Yasmany Tomas. 60 of the Aces 127 home runs this year have been hit by Mathisen/Tomas/Cron. Cron is the team leader with 23 home runs and is tied for the league lead despite only appearing in 47 of 76 games. Sherfy is the Aces franchise leader in saves (58) and has converted on 11 of 12 this season.

