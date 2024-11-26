Isaiah Wong Named NBA G League Player of the Week: November 26

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

After dropping a career-high 41 points and averaging 27.8 points per game on 53% shooting in a 4-0 week, Salt Lake City Stars guard Isaiah Wong is your NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 18-24.

