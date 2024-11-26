Sports stats



Salt Lake City Stars

Isaiah Wong Named NBA G League Player of the Week: November 26

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video


After dropping a career-high 41 points and averaging 27.8 points per game on 53% shooting in a 4-0 week, Salt Lake City Stars guard Isaiah Wong is your NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 18-24.
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from November 26, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central