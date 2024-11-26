Mad Ants Rally from 20-Point Deficit, But Fall in Overtime to Grand Rapids

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Indiana Mad Ants erased a 20-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but ultimately fell to the Grand Rapids Gold in the extra session, 111-106.

Indiana trailed 93-73 with under eight minutes to play in regulation, but outscored the Gold 30-10 from there to force overtime. They made six straight 3-pointers over that stretch and closed the quarter with a 16-2 run, capped by Ishmael Lane's game-tying putback layup with 29.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

But Grand Rapids (4-3) was the first team to reach the target score in overtime, outscoring the Mad Ants (2-6) 8-3 in the ultimate frame.

Pacers two-way guard Tristen Newton led Indiana with a season-high 24 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. The rookie also tallied eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Former Indiana Wesleyan star Kyle Mangas had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Jahlil Okafor finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, Dakota Mathias added 14 points, and rookie forward Josiah-Jordan James scored 13 points off the bench.

Tuesday's game was the first in a five-game homestand for the Mad Ants. Indiana returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:00 PM ET against the Windy City Bulls.

