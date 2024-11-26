Greensboro Swarm Break Records as They Secure Another Home Win

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm (5-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, defend their winning streak against the Delaware Blue Coats (2-6) this Tuesday night 111-101. The Swarm were led by Jaylen Sims leading all scorers with 24 points in the win, Marcus Garrett with 17 points, and Keyontae Johnson making his first Swarm appearance of the season with 16 points.

The Swarm had a strong start, leading by as much as seven early in the first. Greensboro's RaeQuan Battle saw his first points of the season, knocking down three three-pointers in the first half. Despite his contributions, the Blue Coats took the lead for majority of the first two periods, ending 50-62 at the half. Delaware's Darius Bazley and Mobley combined for 24 of the team's 62 points.

Greensboro picked up momentum in the second half, but the Delaware Blue Coats maintained their lead, closing the third quarter ahead 85-79.

To start the fourth quarter, the Swarm closed in on the Blue Coats, trailing 86-88 with just under eight minutes remaining. MJ Walker then knocked down a crucial three-pointer, narrowing the gap to 91-92.

After the Blue Coats regained possession and extended their lead, Marcus Garrett followed up with a clutch three-pointer, bringing the Swarm back within one point at 96-97. The Swarm then took their first lead of the game since the first half when Reggie Perry added a crucial basket, pushing the score to 98-97 with less than five minutes left. A couple Delaware fouls sent Keyontae Johnson to the free throw line, extending the Swarm's lead 102-97.

Enter the final minutes, Garrett continued his heroics pushing the Swarm to a score of 106-97. The Swarm went on to secure their fifth consecutive victory of the season, 111-101. This five-game winning streak marks the longest in franchise history.

Greensboro will continue their holiday homestand as they face the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate) at the Novant Health Fieldhouse on Black Friday, at 4 p.m. ET.

