Texas Legends Waive Keyon Menifield Jr.

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have waived guard Keyon Menifield Jr., the team announced today. Menifield, selected 37th overall in the 2024 NBA G League Draft out of Arkansas, appeared in six games for the Legends this season.

Additionally, forward Phillip Wheeler is set to return to the lineup tonight as the Legends take on the Osceola Magic at Comerica Center. Wheeler missed the last three games while representing the Puerto Rican national team.

Legends look forward to Wheeler's return as they seek their first win of the season in tonight's back-to-back rematch against Osceola. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM at Comerica Center.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

