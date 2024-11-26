Austin Bests Birmingham in Cedar Park

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Austin Spurs, 112-91, on Tuesday night at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

On assignment from the Pelicans, center Karlo Matkovic notched a double-double for Birmingham (2-5) with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes of action, while guard Galen Robinson Jr. scored 17 off the bench.

Dayton product Jalen Crutcher pitched in 15 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists on the night.

Austin (6-2) was led in scoring off the bench with 20 from Malachi Flynn, and Isaiah Miller and Riley Minix each tossed in 17 points. Forward Harrison Ingram scored 14 points and secured 13 rebounds for a double-double.

The Squadron return home on Saturday, Nov. 30 to take on the Memphis Hustle for Rivalry Day at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The first 1,000 fans through the doors on Saturday receive a Jared Harper Squadron bobblehead. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. and the game can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

