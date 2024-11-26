Spurs Beat Squadron, 112-91
November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (6-2) beat the Birmingham Squadron (2-5), 112-91, Tuesday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Malachi Flynn led Austin with 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. Isaiah Miller finished with a final stat line of 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. For the Spurs Two-Ways, Riley Minix finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists while Harrison Ingram claimed his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The Spurs took an early lead in the opening quarter by three points, 25-23. Austin shot 57.1% from the field and three-point line in the second frame to push them ahead by 26 points at the break, 59-33. Miller scored 12 first-half points for the Spurs, while Galen Robinson Jr. scored 8 points for the Squadron. Though Birmingham outscored the Spurs 58-53 in the second half, the Silver and Black walked away with their third straight victory.
Karlo Matkovic led the Squadron with a double-double, claiming 20 and 10 rebounds. Galen Robinson Jr. tallied 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while Jalen Crutcher finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds for Birmingham.
