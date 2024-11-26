Spurs Beat Squadron, 112-91

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (6-2) beat the Birmingham Squadron (2-5), 112-91, Tuesday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Malachi Flynn led Austin with 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. Isaiah Miller finished with a final stat line of 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. For the Spurs Two-Ways, Riley Minix finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists while Harrison Ingram claimed his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Spurs took an early lead in the opening quarter by three points, 25-23. Austin shot 57.1% from the field and three-point line in the second frame to push them ahead by 26 points at the break, 59-33. Miller scored 12 first-half points for the Spurs, while Galen Robinson Jr. scored 8 points for the Squadron. Though Birmingham outscored the Spurs 58-53 in the second half, the Silver and Black walked away with their third straight victory.

Karlo Matkovic led the Squadron with a double-double, claiming 20 and 10 rebounds. Galen Robinson Jr. tallied 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while Jalen Crutcher finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds for Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.