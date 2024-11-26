Wisconsin Herd and 4imprint "Swishes for Wishes" Initiative to Return for 2024-25 Season

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, and 4imprint will team up again this season for "Swishes for Wishes" where 4imprint will donate $10 to Make-A-Wish® Wisconsin for each three-point basket made by the Herd at a home game. Over the last three seasons, the Herd and 4imprint have raised over $9,000 through Swishes for Wishes.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with 4imprint to make a difference and positively impact the Make-A-Wish community through our Swishes for Wishes initiative," said Herd Team President Steve Brandes.

For more information on the platform and to track how many three-pointers the Herd tallies this season, visit https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/wisconsin-herd-community-spotlight-2.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.