Skyhawks Announce Nikola Ðurišić to Make his Season Debut Tonight against Long Island

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced today that rookie guard/forward Nikola Ðurišić will make his season debut against the Long Island Nets tonight at 7 p.m.

Ðurišić (yur-ih-chitch) sustained a left foot fracture in Atlanta's NBA 2K25 Summer League contest on July 14 against San Antonio and underwent surgery on July 22 to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone.

Ðurišić appeared in 30 Adriatic League contests (all starts) with Mega (Serbia) during the 2023-24 season, tallying 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes of play (.463 FG%, .336 3FG%, .745 FT%). His 15.4 points per game ranked sixth in the Adriatic League.

The 6-7 guard saw action in 36 total games during the 2023-24 campaign (34 starts) across four leagues (Liga ABA, KLS, ABA Supercup, Serbian RK Cup), recording 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.9 minutes (.444 FG%, .305 3FG%, .763 FT%).

Ðurišić's rights were acquired by the Hawks via a three-team trade with Houston and Miami on the second day of the 2024 NBA Draft, where he was selected No. 43 overall by the Miami Heat.

