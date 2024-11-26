Charge Split Pair with Cruise

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge huddle

DETROIT, MI - The Cleveland Charge (3-4) won the second of a two-game road set with the Motor City Cruise (5-2), 108-97, at Wayne State Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Luke Travers led Cleveland with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jules Bernard added 21 points and seven rebounds in 38 minutes. JT Thor posted a double-double of 15 points, and 10 rebounds with two blocks in 25 minutes. Darius Brown II dished out 11 assists for the second consecutive game to go along with seven points, seven boards and two steals.

Motor City was paced by Alondes Williams scoring 29 points on 12-of-24 from the field, including 15 points in the third quarter. Cole Swider hit 5-of-10 threes and 7-of-13 shots overall for 22 points in 32 minutes. Lamar Stevens added 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks in 36 minutes. The two teams will meet four more times throughout this season, with the next three meetings coming in Cleveland.

The Charge next visit the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) this Saturday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m.

