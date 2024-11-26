Osceola Magic Fall 114-112 in Final Seconds to Texas Legends

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Tuesday night's game between the Osceola Magic (3-5) and the Texas Legends (1-6) came down to the final possession with Texas coming out on top 114-112. Texas' Jazian Gortman hit the game-winning shot with two seconds remaining, and Emanuel Miller blocked a potential game-tying basket from Osceola's Jalen Slawson.

Slawson paved the way for the Magic with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Furman product scored 14 points in the third to give the Magic a 93-86 lead going into the final quarter. Mac McClung recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 assists. Seven Magic players finished with double-digit points for the second time this season.

Miller scored a G League career-high 26 points and added 11 boards for the Legends. Brandon Williams contributed 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Magic will travel internationally to Arena CDMX when they visit the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, Dec. 1. Tip-off will be at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen on Roku Sports Channel.

Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

