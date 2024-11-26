Skyhawks Break Back into Win Column with 122-105 Victory over the Long Island Nets

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (5-3) climbed back into the win column with a 122-105 victory over the Long Island Nets (2-5) on Tuesday night at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Kevon Harris tallied his third consecutive game of 20-or-more points, finishing with 28 points (10-17 FGM, 3-7 3FGM), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes. His three straight games with 20-or-more points is tied for the longest streak of his career.

Keaton Wallace and Dominick Barlow each added 20-point nights. It marked the first time since Mar. 30, 2024, that the Skyhawks have had a trio of 20-point scorers in two consecutive games, a feat the Skyhawks accomplished once last season.

Wallace collected his sixth career double-double, finishing with 20 points (7-12 FGM, 4-6 3FGM) and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Tony Bradley joined Wallace in the double-double column with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in four games.

Six Skyhawks netted 10-or-more points for the third time this season, led by Harris (28 points), Barlow and Wallace (20 apiece), followed by Bradley (14 points), David Singleton (13 points), and Jarkel Joiner (11 points).

In his debut for the Skyhawks, Nikola Ðurišić contributed five points (2-5 FGM, 1-2 3FGM), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 11 minutes off the bench. He was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks after being selected by Miami with the 43 rd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Skyhawks got off to a 14-7 start, thanks to Harris opening the game with 12-straight points, becoming the first Skyhawk since Jordan Sibert on Jan. 30, 2020, to score the team's first 12 points. Harris would go on to net 17 first quarter points, the highest scoring quarter of his career.

The Skyhawks would hold a double-digit lead for the majority of the second quarter, including a 10-3 run to end the half to push the lead to 65-47. Harris continued his dominance, setting a new career-high for points in any half with 22 (7-10 FGM, 3-5 3FGM).

Long Island would fight back in the third quarter, cutting College Park's lead to seven multiple times, behind 12 points from former Skyhawk A.J. Lawson.

The Skyhawks would seal the deal in the fourth quarter, thanks to a perfect showing from Barlow, who went 4-4 from the field and scored the first six points of the final frame to push the lead to 16.

Long Island was led by two double-double finishers in Kendall Brown (28 points, 10 rebounds) and Killian Hayes (15 points, 10 assists).

The Skyhawks will finish out the home slate of the Tip Off portion of the season with two games against the Maine Celtics at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, including the 'Holiday Game presented by Aaron's' on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by the 'Education Day Game presented by CareSource' on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

