Legends Secure First Win of the Season in Thrilling Rematch against Osceola Magic

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (1-6) broke into the win column with a nail-biting 114-112 victory over the Osceola Magic (3-5) on Tuesday night at Comerica Center. The game, the second in a back-to-back series, was a hard-fought battle featuring 10 lead changes and 11 ties, leading up to a dramatic finish.

Emanuel Miller led the charge for the Legends, delivering a double-double performance. Miller had a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds. Brandon Williams provided critical support, scoring 25 points while dishing out a team-high six assists. Kessler Edwards was a force on the glass, pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds and adding eight points.

The Legends displayed resilience throughout the contest, recovering from a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to take a 32-26 edge in the second, heading into halftime with a four-point lead. After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Legends closed out strong with a 28-point fourth quarter, highlighted by key plays from Phillip Wheeler, who contributed 14 points off the bench. Tyson Walker chipped in 17 points, and Jazian Gortman added 16 points to go with 3 steals.

The Magic were led by Jalen Slawson's 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Mac McClung added 16 points and a game-high 10 assists.

The win marks the Legends' first of the season and sets the tone as they look to build momentum heading into their next matchup. The Legends will travel to face the Austin Spurs for the second time this season on Friday, November 29.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

