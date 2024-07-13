IronBirds Keep Tourists in Check; Asheville Falls 5-1

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped Saturday night's game to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a final score of 5-1. Aberdeen kept Asheville's offense relatively quiet on a night where neither team did much at the plate.

The Tourists starting pitcher, Nic Swanson, pitched very well in his 5.1 innings of work. Swanson scattered four hits and struck out six. The right-hander did allow a pair of solo Home Runs but made sure the Tourists were well within striking distance. Jeremy Molero, Railin Perez, and Kelly Austin all pitched a scoreless outing in relief.

The offense was led by leadoff man Narbe Cruz. Asheville's second baseman went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Cruz tallied two doubles in Friday's game as well. Austin Deming also finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles. The Tourists only other hit in the contest was a single by Luis Baez. Asheville's lone run came in the eighth on one of Cruz's two-baggers.

Sunday afternoon's series finale is the last regular season meeting between Asheville and Aberdeen this year. A Tourists win would net the home team a series split going into the All-Star Break.

