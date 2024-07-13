Grasshoppers Take Down the Dash, 4-2 on Saturday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take down the Winston-Salem Dash, 4-2 on Saturday, July 13. The Grasshoppers improved to 15-5 on the second half of the season while the Dash fell to 9-11. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 6-5 as the Dash had one mishap.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Billy McKinney and Wyatt Hendrie.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was outfielder D.J. Gladney as he went 2-4 with a homerun, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also tallied by Loidel Chapelli, Eddie Park, Wes Kath, and Colbey Smelley.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on seven innings of work. Reilly recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 5-4 on the season. J.P. Massey tallied his first hold of the season while Cy Nielson recorded his seventh save.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Lucas Gordon as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up one hit, two earned runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Gordon took the loss for the Dash and fell to 0-1 on the season.

