Renegades Score Five in First, Top Claws 6-1 on Friday

July 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley scored five times in the first inning and cruised to a 6-1 win over the BlueClaws on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss drops the BlueClaws to 9-10 in the second half, 47-38 on the season. Hudson Valley (9-9/42-41) took their first of this series and snapped Jersey Shore's four game winning streak.

Hudson Valley jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Antonio Gomez opened the scoring with an RBI single. Josh Moylan added an RBI single. Christopher Familia hit a two run double and Cole Gabrielson an RBI single in the opening frame.

Starter Estibenzon Jimenez was able to settle in and work into the fourth inning, but left after 3.2 innings charged with five runs on six hits.

Meanwhile, Renegades starter Cam Schlittler (4-3) was excellent. The right-hander from Northeastern gave up three hits and one run over six innings while striking out eight to earn his fourth win of the season.

Trailing 5-0, the BlueClaws got on the board in the fifth on an RBI double by Jordan Dissin. He brought home Leandro Pineda, who had walked, for Dissin's 30th RBI of the season.

Hueston Morrill retired all six batters he faced, adding four strikeouts, while Yorlin Calderon threw a 1-2-3 ninth for the Renegades. The last 14 BlueClaws to come to the plate were retired in the game.

Jersey Shore was held to three hits, one by Hendry Mendez which extended his hitting streak to nine games.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for the BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2024

Renegades Score Five in First, Top Claws 6-1 on Friday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.