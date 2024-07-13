Renegades Downed by BlueClaws 9-1
July 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 9-1 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. The BlueClaws jumped ahead with five runs in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs on five hits against Baron Stuart. After Jordan Dissin singled and Zach Arnold was hit by a pitch, Troy Schreffler unloaded for a three-run home run. Later in the frame, Keaton Anthony collected an RBI single and William Bergolla scored on a wild pitch to grow the lead to 5-0. Jersey Shore tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring double play and a wild pitch to extend the advantage to 7-0. Stuart (5-3) allowed seven runs on a career-high 10 hits while walking one and striking out two in 5.0 innings. The Renegades turned four double plays behind him on Friday, setting a new season high. The Renegades scored their lone run in the top of the sixth when Jace Avina singled, advanced to second on an Omar Martinez single, and came in to score after two wild pitches by Eiberson Castellano (4-2). Avina finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, the lone Renegades player with multiple hits. The BlueClaws added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh against Mason Vinyard and Cole Ayers to go up 9-1. They collected 15 hits, a new season-high in hits allowed by the Renegades pitching staff, with every batter having at least one hit. Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore complete their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch begins at 1:05 p.m. RHP Sebastian Keane (6-6, 4.88) takes the mound for the Renegades against RHP George Klassen (1-2, 4.67) of the BlueClaws. Renegades Record: 42-42, 9-10.
