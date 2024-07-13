Castellano, Schreffler, Claws Roll 9-1 on Grateful Dead Night

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Eiberson Castellano struck out 10 over six innings and Troy Schreffler hit a three-run home run as the BlueClaws rolled to a 9-1 win over Hudson Valley on Grateful Dead Night at ShoreTown Ballpark!

The win gives the BlueClaws seven in their last nine games and four in five against the Renegades this week.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning. Troy Schreffler hit a three-run home run to open the scoring. It was his fourth of the year and the 11th of his career. Keaton Anthony added an RBI single and William Bergolla later scored on a wild pitch for the fifth run.

The BlueClaws tacked on two more in the fourth on a double play grounder from Emaarion Boyd and a wild pitch. They added two more in the seventh, one on a Hendry Mendez RBI single and another on a base hit by Jordan Dissin.

Meanwhile, Castellano was sharp. He struck out 10 and only gave up one run, which scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the sixth inning.

Every BlueClaws starter had at least one hit. Jordan Dissin led the way with three. Zach Arnold, Schreffler, Bergolla, and Leandro Pineda all had two.

Griff McGarry, Gunner Mayer, and Paxton Thompson all threw a scoreless inning in relief for the BlueClaws.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP George Klassen starts for the BlueClaws.

