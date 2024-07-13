Cyclones Can't Eclipse Blue Rocks in Nail-Biter, 3-2

WILMINGTON, Del. - CF Omar De Los Santos obliterated a two-run home run, a 110 mph, 421-foot shot, but the Wilmington Blue Rocks weaseled their way past the Brooklyn Cyclones, 3-2, on Saturday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

After falling behind early, 1-0, thanks to a CF Johnathon Thomas triple and a 2B Phillip Glasser sacrifice fly, Brooklyn (6-14, 39-47) responded with a two-out rally in the top of the second.

Following a walk to C Christian Pregent that kept the inning alive, De Los Santos smashed the first pitch he saw in the direction of the I-95 overpass beyond the left-field wall. The 24-year-old's second home run with the Cyclones - and fourth overall in 2024 - provided Brooklyn a 2-1 advantage.

Wilmington (9-10, 40-45) stranded the bases loaded without scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth but capitalized on a two-out rally of their own in the fifth.

Glasser started the attack, reaching on a single to left and taking second base on a balk. SS Viandel Peña then smacked a ball to right side of the infield that was just beyond the reach of the second baseman. As the ball trickled off his mitt and into right field, Glasser never stopped running and scored from second to tie the game at two.

On the next pitch, 3B Murphy Stehly uncorked a sinking line drive to center field. The ball could not be snared by the diving center fielder, landing for a base hit. Peña, who was in motion on the pitch, motored all the way around to score from first on the double, providing the Blue Rocks a 3-2 lead.

The Cyclones offense was held in check after the second inning. Wilmington's pitching allowed just two runners to reach base from the third frame onward courtesy of a LF Karell Paz single in the fifth and a knock by SS Wilfredo Lara in the eighth.

LHP Matt Cronin entered in the ninth inning and retired the side in order for the Blue Rocks, securing his fifth save and Wilmington's 3-2 win.

RHP Seth Shuman took a no-decision for Wilmington. The 26-year-old permitted two runs on three hits over a season-high 4.0 innings, walking one and striking out two. RHP Richard Guasch (2-0) earned the win in relief facing just one over the minimum, striking out three in 2.0 frames.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-6) was solid for the Cyclones, permitting just three runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings, striking out five without allowing a walk. However, he was saddled with his sixth defeat of the season.

Brooklyn will try and salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Jonathan Pintaro (0-3, 3.12) is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones, making his second appearance of the week after piggybacking off RHP Jack Wenninger on Tuesday. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with RHP Riley Cornelio (6-7, 5.40). The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

