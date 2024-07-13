Celery-Bration in Wilmington Following Another 3-2 Win Over Brooklyn

July 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks secured a series win with their 3-2 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones.

After a scoreless top of the first, Wilmington was able to bring across a run. Johnathan Thomas led off the inning with a triple into the left-center field gap. Phillip Glasser followed it up with a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Thomas to score easily.

Brooklyn answered back quickly in the top of the second inning. After two quick outs, Christian Pregent walked, setting up Omar De Los Santos to hit a two-run home run to take the lead.

The Blue Rocks struck back in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out rally. It started with a Glasser single on a line drive to left field, followed by advancing to second base after a balk. In the next play, Viandel Pena hit a ball that the second baseman bobbled, allowing Glasser to score from second. Murphy Stehly then hit a double that scored Pena, putting the Rocks out front with a score of 3-2.

The starter for Wilmington was Seth Shuman. Shuman pitched four innings, giving up three hits, two runs, one walk, and recording two strikeouts.

The Wilmington bullpen shut the Cyclones down in the final five innings. The quartet of Richard Guash, Marlon Perez, Miguel Gomez, and Matt Cronin combined to give up two hits, no runs, no walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Guash took home the win.

With one more game left in the series, Wilmington will look to get back to a .500 record in the second half, while Brooklyn will look to salvage one game at Frawley Stadium tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

South Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2024

