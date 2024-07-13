Taylor and Kinney Homer, Hot Rods Rally in 8-4 Victory

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor and Cooper Kinney smashed back-to-back home runs in a six-run bottom of the eighth, leading the Bowling Green Hot Dogs (12-7, 48-37) to an 8-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads (10-10, 38-48) Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the fifth, facing Hickory starter Alejandro Rosario. Ricardo Genoves walked and advanced to second on a passed ball, putting a runner in scoring position. Angel Galarraga singled, scoring Genoves from second, giving the Hot Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Hickory responded in the top of the sixth against Hot Dogs starter Roel Garcia lll. Luis Mieses and Quincy Scott walked, placing runners at first and second. Jesus Moreno recorded a base knock, plating Mieses from second to tie the game, 1-1.

The Hot Dogs scored a run in the bottom of the sixth facing Crawdads reliever DJ Peters. Kinney doubled and advanced to third on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly by Ryan Cermak scored Kinney, making it 2-1 Bowling Green.

The Crawdads claimed the lead in the top of the seventh with Hot Dogs reliever Jake Christianson on the hill. Ben Blackwell singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Gleider Figuereo singled, scoring Blackwell from second, tying the game, 2-2. Mieses walked and a double steal put runners at second and third. Scott slapped a triple, clearing the bases, and giving Hickory a 4-2 lead.

Bowling Green rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning facing Hickory reliever Luis Ramirez. Taylor and Kinney smacked back-to-back solo home runs to lead off the inning, tying the game at 4-4. Cermak and Brock Jones walked, putting runners at first and second. Ryan Spikes singled, scoring Cermak from second to put the Hot Dogs up 5-4. Tatem Levins plated Jones and Spikes on a single to right, moving the score, 7-4. Gregory Barrios tripled, plating one more, and giving the Hot Dogs an 8-4 lead.

The Crawdads threatened in the top of the ninth, putting two runners on with two outs, however Bowling Green reliever Jeff Hakanson recorded the final out to ceil the game, 8-4.

Nate Dahle (2-0) earned the victory after 1.1 scoreless innings of work, allowing three hits and striking out two. Ramirez (0-5) received the loss after 1.2 innings, surrendering six runs on five hits, walking two while striking out one.

Bowling Green and Hickory play the finale of a six-game series Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods send out LHP TJ Fondtain (2-0, 2.42), while Hickory starts RHP Aidan Curry (1-7, 7.58).

