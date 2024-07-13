Rome's Five-Run Fourth Lifts Emperors Over Drive
July 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - Christmas came early Saturday night as the Rome Emperors, behind a five-run bottom of the fourth, bested the Greenville Drive, 5-2.
For the fourth time in the series, Greenville jumped out to a lead in the first inning after three singles from Mikey Romero, Miguel Bleis, and Ronald Rosario off Blake Burkhalter. Burkhalter settled in nicely the following the top of the first, allowing just one hit over the next three innings while striking out six.
The five-run fourth started with a leadoff double from Sabin Ceballos, his 19th of the year. Workinger would work a walk, his second of the night, off Greenville's starter Connelly Early to put runners on first and second. Adam Zebrowski's groundball to second was kicked around by Mikey Romero, leaving the bases loaded and nobody out. Exposito would clear them the very next at-bat, clobbering a double into the left center field gap and putting the Emperors up 3-1. Carlos Arroyo, his fourth double of the summer, came a few at-bats later, driving in another Emperors run.
Rome welcomed back Landon Harper who was first out of the pen in relief of Burkhalter. Harper recorded the win after hurling four innings and ceding just one unearned run. Strickland earned the save, his third in as many chances.
The sixth and final game of the series with Greenville is set for Sunday at 1:00pm.
