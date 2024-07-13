Rome's Big Inning Downs Drive, 5-2

July 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Connelly Early held the Rome Emperors (7-13, 43-41) hitless through three innings, defending a 1-0 Greenville Drive (11-9, 37-49) lead, but a rough fourth inning saw the Emperors scratch across five runs enroute to a 5-2 victory over the Drive Saturday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Early had allowed a single base runner to that point, on a walk in the first inning, striking out four over the early frames as Greenville's lead came via a botched pickoff attempt of Miguel Belis at first by Rome's Blake Burkhalter, allowing Mikey Romero to score from third as he led off the frame with a single.

Rome loaded the bases off Early quickly in the fourth as Sabin Ceballos knocked a double, Ethan Workinger walked and Adam Zebrowski reached on a fielding error by Romero. E.J. Expositio punished the mistake with a bases clearing double to put Rome up 3-1.

Exposito stole third and Stephen Paolini walked, setting up the two for a perfectly executed double steal of second and home to extend the lead to 4-1. Early picked back-to-back fly outs before Carlos Arroyo sent Paolini home on a double to right field, boosting the lead to 5-1.

Early finished the inning but did not return for the fifth as the Drive turned to Hayden Mullins. Early finished the night officially allowing five runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Mullins was solid in his four innings of work, allowing just two hits while striking out five. The outing marked his second piggyback outing of the year, and an improvement from his last piggyback start in which he gave four runs on three hits and four walks in three innings of work.

The Drive offense could not rally behind Mullins, ultimately leaving six on base on the night and going 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Bleis added the Drive's final run in the top of the eighth, scoring Romero on a chopping infield single to shortstop to make it 5-2.

Jhostynxon Garcia singled on the first pitch of the top of the ninth for the Drive but the next batters would go down in order, preserving Rome's 5-2 victory.

The Drive return to action on Sunday, July 14th at 1:00 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium for the finale of the six-game series with Rome. The Drive hold a 3-2 series lead and have earned at least a split of the series. A win tomorrow would give them back-to-back series victories.

South Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2024

