Grasshoppers Continue Its Win Streak on the Dash with an 8-0 Shutout Win
July 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers continue its win streak over the Winston-Salem Dash with an 8-0 shutout Friday, July 12. The Grasshoppers improve to 14-5 while the Dash fall to 9-10. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 12-3 as both teams had one mishap.
Infielder Nick Cimillo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with one run scored. P.J. Hilson followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double and one RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Hudson Head (2), Josiah Sightler (2), Jack Brannigan, Shawn Ross, Kalae Harrison, and Maikol Escotto.
Hits for the Dash were tallied by Loidel Chapelli, Eddie Park, and Calvin Harris.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Alessandro Ercolani as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits and two free bases on four innings of work. Julian Bosnic recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-2 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Manuel Veloz as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up five hits and two earned runs on four innings of work. Veloz took the loss for the Dash and fell to 5-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday, July 13, at 6:30 pm for Spectacular Saturday Fireworks. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
