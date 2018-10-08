Iowa Wild Announces Dropkick Murphys Concert for February 22

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Dropkick Murphys, announced today the band will perform live after the Wild home game on Friday, Feb. 22 for Concert Night. Concert Night is presented by Principal.

Due to the postgame concert, puck drop will be at 6:00 p.m., instead of the previously scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Dropkick Murphys to Wells Fargo Arena for our fans to enjoy," said Allie Brown, Senior Director of Marketing and Creative Services with Iowa Wild. "Our fans have expressed their excitement toward the possibility of a band of this magnitude and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with this experience."

Throughout the band's 20-plus years, Dropkick Murphys have sold more than six million albums worldwide. The band continues to sell out venues around the world. They've headlined Boston's Fenway Park and have been personally invited to share the stage with performers like Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Mumford & Sons.

The group's single "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" - from 2005's Certified Gold The Warrior's Code - has sold nearly two million copies. With lyrics penned by Woody Guthrie, the song gained mainstream notoriety after being prominently featured in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning film The Departed. It can be commonly heard at sporting events and on television as a theme song for numerous sports teams, even outside of Boston.

Dropkick Murphys' most recent album, 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory, was released on Jan. 6, 2017 and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard charts, the second highest charting in the band's history.

Fans with tickets to the Wild game on Feb. 22 can remain in their seats for the postgame Dropkick Murphys concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game to attend the concert, which can be purchased at iowawild.com, by calling 515-564-8700, or by visiting HyVeeTix.com and the Wells Fargo Arena box office.

VIP packages will go on sale at a later date, with two price points for two different experiences. A Gold package features a VIP Ice Pass for the concert, a commemorative VIP lanyard and a Lakeside Casino Buffet Pass. Platinum VIP packages include a limited-edition souvenir gift, a 100-level game ticket with Ice Suite access, an exclusive all-you-can-eat-and-drink experience at the Wild game, along with a VIP Ice Pass for the concert, a commemorative VIP lanyard and a Lakeside Casino Buffet Pass.

Gold packages are $25 and Platinum packages are $99. Gold package purchasers must also purchase a ticket to the game, while Platinum packages include admission to the Wild contest.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.