Chicago Wolves Reveal Promotional Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves have loaded their 2018-19 promotional schedule with premium giveaways, theme nights, postgame skates and charity fundraisers along with a full slate of Family Sunday promotions designed for families to enjoy an afternoon together.

"We've collected a lot of fan insights from the last 24 years and we've listened," said Jon Sata, Wolves senior vice president for partnerships and business development. "This season, fans can expect free parking at all home games, enhanced gameday experiences, theme nights and a long list of gameday giveaways. When adding this to the high-caliber hockey Wolves fans have come to enjoy, our 25th anniversary season will be something people all over Chicagoland will want to be a part of."

The fun begins with the Wolves' 25th home opener on Saturday, Oct. 13, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The opener marks the first chance to take advantage of the season-long free parking at Allstate Arena, courtesy of your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. The Wolves will unveil their new pregame show and the first 2,500 fans through the doors receive a Static Cling Schedule presented by Lyft.

The Wolves scheduled giveaways for 23 of their 38 regular-season home games this year. The highlights include Brandon Pirri Bobblehead Night on Feb. 2 (for the first 2,500 fans courtesy of CW50), Max Lagace Bobble Magnets on March 16 (courtesy of Jewel-Osco), Sunglasses on April 13 (courtesy of Turtle Wax), Wolves koozies on Nov. 17 and March 15 (courtesy of Sport Clips), Wolves wall calendars on Dec. 1-2 (courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions) and Wolves trading cards on Jan. 19 and April 6 (courtesy of Vienna Beef). The Jan. 19 trading cards giveaway will feature Wolves favorites from the first 25 seasons.

For fans who love to celebrate a theme night with thousands of others who share their passion, the Wolves are hosting Star Wars Night on Nov. 24, Teddy Bear Toss Night on Dec. 2 and Superhero Night on Dec. 29. For those who want to skate on the same ice as the Wolves, there are postgame skates scheduled for three Saturday nights: Dec. 15, Jan. 19 and Feb. 23.

After seeing families take advantage of last season's inaugural Family Sunday festivities, the Wolves have drawn up Family Sunday plans for all 13 Sunday afternoon games this season. Each Sunday features a giveaway from a different Chicago-area family attraction -- Arlington International Racecourse, Brookfield Zoo, Disney on Ice, GameWorks, Legoland, Professional Bull Riders, Raging Waves and Santa's Village Azoosment Park -- and the Allstate Arena concourse is the place to find free face-painting, caricature-drawing and sign-making stations. Kids also can meet Wolves players during free postgame autograph sessions.

The Wolves organization and Chicago Wolves Charities are maintaining their long-time partnerships with local businesses and charities to raise money and awareness for important causes. The events include Breast Cancer Awareness Day (Oct. 21 to benefit A Silver Lining Foundation), Military Appreciation Weekend (Nov. 10-11), the Salvation Army Red Kettle Game (Dec. 15), the Salute to Military Families Night presented by Kia (March 30) and First Responders Night with Turtle Wax (April 13 to benefit the 100 Club of Chicago).

The Wolves will build on their long-running tradition of designing and wearing exclusive commemorative jerseys. The Wolves will don Animal Adoption Awareness Jerseys, presented by Chaos & Cuddles, on Jan. 19-20 and proceeds from the jersey auction and raffles will benefit animal adoption-related charities. The Wolves will debut their 23rd edition of St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, on March 15 with proceeds from the jersey auction and raffles to benefit Easterseals.

Adopt-A-Dog Nights presented by the Premier Veterinary Group are returning with a slight twist this season. For the first time, not all of the monthly Adopt-A-Dog Nights will be on Saturday. November's event is slated for Sunday, Nov. 11, in Allstate Arena's South Lobby. That could be the date when the Wolves and their fans reach another adoption milestone. Nearly 1,500 worthy dogs have found forever homes via the Adopt-A-Dog program.

A full list of 2018-19 promotions can be found at ChicagoWolves.com. To make your plans for any Wolves home game, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

