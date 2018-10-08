Kamenev Called up to Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Vladislav Kamenev has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Kamenev has notched one assist in two games this season with the Eagles and has already appeared in five NHL games with Colorado and Nashville during his career.

Kamenev was selected by Colorado in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has collected 104 points in 144 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage and Milwaukee Admirals. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward was named to the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Team after posting 15 goals and 22 assists in 57 games with the Admirals.

The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 12th when they travel to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas to take on the San Antonio Rampage at 6:30pm MT.

