Rampage Weekly Report - October 8

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio Rampage opened the 2018-19 season with a shutout victory on Saturday night against the Grand Rapids Griffins and now continue their season-opening home stand with three games against several opponents who once called the AT&T Center home. The Milwaukee Admirals visit on Tuesday for the first of eight meetings this season, with former Rampage forward Rocco Grimaldi making his return to San Antonio just three days after netting the overtime winner in his Admiral debut. On Friday and Saturday, the Colorado Eagles make their first visit to San Antonio. The new affiliates of the Colorado Avalanche, the Eagles' roster lists 16 players that saw game action with the Rampage last season.

Player Notes:

- F Trevor Smith netted San Antonio's first goal of the 2018-19 season.

- G Ville Husso registered his sixth career shutout, and fifth with the Rampage. Husso has held opponents to one goal or less in 11 starts with the Rampage.

- F Brian Flynn is eight games shy of 400 games played in his professional career (AHL and NHL). He is eight points shy of 150 for his professional career

- F Jordan Nolan is two points shy of 100 for his professional career (NHL, AHL, and ECHL). He is eight penalty minutes shy of 600 for his professional career.

- Admiral forward Rocco Grimaldi totaled 60 goals and 128 points in 185 games for the Rampage over three seasons. He scored 29 goals at the AT&T Center.

- D Chris Butler scored a goal on Saturday night during his NHL call-up to St. Louis in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

- Head Coach Drew Bannister notched his first AHL head coaching victory in his debut.

Team Notes:

- The Rampage earned a shutout victory in their season opener for the first time in franchise history.

- San Antonio notched the first shutout in the American Hockey League this season.

- San Antonio has won four of the last five home openers and is 12-5-0 all-time in the season's first game at AT&T Center.

- Three players (Smith, LaLeggia, Olsen) scored their first goal for the Rampage on Saturday.

- The Rampage were one of five teams in the Central Division to win their season opener.

- Eight Rampage players earned a point on Saturday night against Grand Rapids.

- The Rampage snapped an eight-game winless drought against the Griffins that dated back to 2/15/17.

Transactions:

- St. Louis Blues assign F Chris Thorburn, F Zach Sanford, D Jake Walman, and G Ville Husso to the Rampage - 10/2

- St. Louis Blues recall F Chris Thorburn from the Rampage - 10/5

- St. Louis Blues assign D Niko Mikkola to the Rampage- 10/5

- St. Louis Blues assign D Chris Butler to the Rampage- 10/7

