Florida Panthers Recall G Michael Hutchinson from Springfield (AHL) on Emergency Basis

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds on an emergency basis.

Hutchinson, 28, registered a 1.85 goals against average and .957 save percentage in his debut with Springfield on Oct. 6 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, making 44 saves on 46 shots.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound native of Barrie, Ontario, split the 2017-18 season between the Winnipeg Jets and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. With Winnipeg he owned a 2-1-0 record, 3.26 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

With Manitoba, Hutchinson made 26 appearances, registering a 17-5-4 record and two shutouts. His .935 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average ranked him second and third in the AHL, respectively. Hutchinson played in the 2018 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2017-18 AHL Second All-Star Team.

He has played in 102 career NHL games with Winnipeg, posting a 43-39-11 record, 2.65 goals against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.

Hutchinson was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds have a week to prepare for their first three-game weekend of the campaign, searching for their first victory of the new season. They will visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, Oct. 12 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Then the two clubs will return to Springfield for Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield, on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The action begins with a pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank at 4 p.m. at MGM Springfield's outdoor plaza, featuring a live music performance by Top Shelf. The Thunderbirds complete the three-game weekend with Kids Opening Day against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets for all games are available at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

?Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.